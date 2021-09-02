Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $48,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

