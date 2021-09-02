Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

NYSE:ACI opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

