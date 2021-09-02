Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.12.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

