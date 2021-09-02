Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

CULP opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Culp has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Culp worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

