Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.14. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMLS. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. 41,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,225. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

