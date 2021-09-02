Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Curis stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 27,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,729. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 520,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Curis by 68.3% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

