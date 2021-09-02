CWS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares during the period.

VTV traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $142.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,349. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average is $136.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

