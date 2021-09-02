CWS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.27. 2,693,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

