CWS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 1,249,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,276. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

