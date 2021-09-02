CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.37. 3,268,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,159. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

