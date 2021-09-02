CWS Financial Advisors LLC Takes $407,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.07. 1,134,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

