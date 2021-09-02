CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $166.41 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

