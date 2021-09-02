CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.25

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 2084948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $816.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.