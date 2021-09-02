D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,153. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average of $90.85. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

