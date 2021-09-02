DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of TLS opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 812.00. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.46.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,351 shares of company stock valued at $26,540,031 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

