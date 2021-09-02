DAD Hits Market Cap of $94.57 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DAD has a total market capitalization of $94.57 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00136569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00814489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00047598 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.