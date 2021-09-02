Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.36 billion and approximately $501.20 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.74 or 0.00798494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00152544 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,350,104,808 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,104,319 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.