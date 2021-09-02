Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Realty Income by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,522,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,616,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,410. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

