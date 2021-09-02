Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $12.25 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $278,429 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.93. 6,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.