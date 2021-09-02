Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 4,484 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,199 shares of company stock valued at $113,214,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.77. The stock had a trading volume of 93,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

