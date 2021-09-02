Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.60. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daktronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

