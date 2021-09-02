Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.60. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daktronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

