Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.75).

Shares of BN stock opened at €61.81 ($72.72) on Thursday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.28.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

