Daqo New Energy (DQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/19/2021 – Daqo New Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

8/19/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

8/13/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

8/10/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

7/14/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

7/13/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

7/12/2021 – Daqo New Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 77,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,530. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

