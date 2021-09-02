Daqo New Energy (DQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ):
- 8/19/2021 – Daqo New Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $52.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
- 8/19/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
- 8/13/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “
- 8/10/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “
- 7/14/2021 – Daqo New Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “
- 7/13/2021 – Daqo New Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “
- 7/12/2021 – Daqo New Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $79.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded up $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 77,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,530. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
