Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $60.96

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.96, but opened at $65.30. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $67.59, with a volume of 44,428 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.