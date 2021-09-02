David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $406.64. The stock had a trading volume of 408,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.79. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

