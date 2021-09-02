David Linetsky Sells 21,455 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,791 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after purchasing an additional 414,895 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

