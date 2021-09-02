DDKoin Tops One Day Volume of $20,017.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. DDKoin has a total market cap of $963,402.13 and $20,017.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010740 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008234 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002922 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004331 BTC.

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

