DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 735 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY opened at $77.03 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

