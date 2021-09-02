DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.