DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $161.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

