Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

DLX stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 162,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,351. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

