Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $15.14

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.14, but opened at $16.18. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $638,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

