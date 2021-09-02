Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $123.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.73. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.56.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in PVH by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 222,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,553,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

