Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 14,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 23.3% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,429,000 after acquiring an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.41. 510,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,000,768. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

