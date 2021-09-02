DEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $467.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $472,731.70 and $467.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

