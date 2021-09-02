DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $214.35 on Exchanges (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $33,742.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $214.35 or 0.00428643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00065281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.03 or 0.07595110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,196.13 or 1.00379697 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.08 or 0.00800064 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

