Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 735 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.
NYSE:DSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,394. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
