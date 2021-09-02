Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 735 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

NYSE:DSX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,394. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

