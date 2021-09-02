DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.450-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.52 billion-$11.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.90 billion.

DKS stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.43. 1,734,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,922 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

