Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Sells $19,813.00 in Stock

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) VP Dean L. Worley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $19,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DDS traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $196.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $210.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

