Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $124.77 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

