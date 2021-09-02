Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 2,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,425. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -319.92. Docebo has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCBO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.