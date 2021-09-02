DODO (DODO) 1-Day Volume Hits $95.47 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DODO has a market capitalization of $214.88 million and $95.47 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DODO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00808109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047707 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

