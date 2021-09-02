Dogelon Mars (ELON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.42 Million

Dogelon Mars (CURRENCY:ELON) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Dogelon Mars has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogelon Mars coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogelon Mars has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00132557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00156513 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.52 or 0.07604553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,943.47 or 0.99582997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00847359 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars

