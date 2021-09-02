Doliver Advisors LP Acquires 945 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 964,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

