Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 12,050 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,402. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

