Doliver Advisors LP Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,817,000. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 67,195.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 459,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of -291.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

