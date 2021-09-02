Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.240-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

