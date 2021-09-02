DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.

NYSE:DASH opened at $191.80 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

