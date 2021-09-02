DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 22,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $4,192,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Christopher D. Payne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $3,905,220.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $8,076,241.79.
NYSE:DASH opened at $191.80 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $64.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 638.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
