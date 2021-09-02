Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.17

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 21083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.
DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
