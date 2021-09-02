Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.17

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 21083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

DOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

